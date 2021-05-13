From a net-zero-energy space for budding entrepreneurs, to an Indigenous solstice lounge and bright new wellness centre, Western’s building plans for the coming year will help transform campus into a more sustainable, inclusive place.

The work also includes a “massive transformation” to outdoor pathways and designed gathering areas, through Western’s Open Space strategy.

“We want to be ready for the next century, to be good stewards of this beautiful campus – and to do that, we have to make strategic investments,” said Lynn Logan, vice-president (finance).

Overall, capital investments approved by Board of Governors for the coming year will total $153 million, including $55.4 million on new construction and $34.5 million for major renovations.

Some of the more-than-300 capital projects scheduled for this year are large: the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre; retrofitting Thames Hall and D.B. Weldon Library; new student space in Somerville House as well as planning for a new Gathering Hub on the east end of campus; repurposing the education library into an Indigenous learning space; and beautifying open spaces.

Others – such as replacing chillers at the Imaging Pathogens for Knowledge Translation (ImPaKT) facility; replacing the track and turf at TD Stadium; and a classroom addition at the Labatt Health Sciences Building – are smaller but no less important.

Logan said the overarching purpose of each is to support the university’s teaching, learning and research mission and improve the student experience, now and for the future.

Elizabeth Krische, associate vice-president (facilities management), said, “The projects are all intended to grow, modernize and beautify the amenities we have for students, faculty and staff. We’re repurposing some spaces and building new ones as we plan for a campus that will serve everyone well for this generation and generations to come.”

Krische added, “If there’s a predominant theme, inside and out, it’s a focus on more and better open spaces. Even the new and repurposed buildings have lots of natural light and that makes a huge difference.”

Western Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre: New build to become Western’s pre-eminent interdisciplinary entrepreneurial space

Purpose and vision: A place where innovative and collaborative business ideas can germinate and thrive. For use by everyone who has ideas for inventing, making, growing, sharing business ideas.

A place where innovative and collaborative business ideas can germinate and thrive. For use by everyone who has ideas for inventing, making, growing, sharing business ideas. Key features: Western’s first net-zero energy building, includes geothermal (ground-source) heat and cooling, green roof, triple-glazed windows; courtyard opens into great hall and event spaces; windows, windows, windows with generous use of natural light and space; maker spaces, co-working spaces, common lobby on main floor.

Western’s first net-zero energy building, includes geothermal (ground-source) heat and cooling, green roof, triple-glazed windows; courtyard opens into great hall and event spaces; windows, windows, windows with generous use of natural light and space; maker spaces, co-working spaces, common lobby on main floor. Architect: Perkins+Will, Cornerstone Architecture

Perkins+Will, Cornerstone Architecture Square footage and location: 100,000 square feet. Located between law building and Western Student Services Building

100,000 square feet. Located between law building and Western Student Services Building Timing: Start summer 2021, end 2022

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thames Hall: Gym and kinesiology offices/classrooms retrofitted to become a student wellness centre

Purpose/Vision: Holistic approach to student wellness, activity and well-being with amenities that are welcoming and available to all students.

Holistic approach to student wellness, activity and well-being with amenities that are welcoming and available to all students. Features: Calming, inclusive spaces with three-storey atrium repurposed from former gym ; gathering spaces and rooms bordering on atrium have open walls; private office, clinical, gathering spaces are approachable and accessible.

Calming, inclusive spaces with three-storey atrium repurposed from former gym ; gathering spaces and rooms bordering on atrium have open walls; private office, clinical, gathering spaces are approachable and accessible. Architect: Tillman Ruth Robinson

Tillman Ruth Robinson Timing: Construction to be completed fall 2021

Construction to be completed fall 2021 Quote: “This was probably state-of-the-art in 1948 when it was built, but we don’t build little cubbyhole offices anymore. We’ve come a long way in recognizing the importance of light and space to well-being,” Krische said.

“This was probably state-of-the-art in 1948 when it was built, but we don’t build little cubbyhole offices anymore. We’ve come a long way in recognizing the importance of light and space to well-being,” Krische said. Take a virtual tour:

Indigenous Learning Centre: Retrofitted from Faculty of Education library to become new space to reflect Indigenous ways of knowing and learning

Purpose/vision: A gathering place that strives to be a supportive social, cultural, learning hub for Indigenous students, faculty and staff; a touchstone for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to gather and learn together, building relationships in the spirit of reconciliation, decolonization and Indigenization.

A gathering place that strives to be a supportive social, cultural, learning hub for Indigenous students, faculty and staff; a touchstone for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to gather and learn together, building relationships in the spirit of reconciliation, decolonization and Indigenization. Features: ‘Solstice lounges’ on second floor for people to study or rest; constellations painted on inside of dome; gathering space on main floor; Indigenous medicine garden outside.

‘Solstice lounges’ on second floor for people to study or rest; constellations painted on inside of dome; gathering space on main floor; Indigenous medicine garden outside. Architect: Redquill, Tillman Ruth Robinson

Redquill, Tillman Ruth Robinson Square footage: more than 10,000 square feet.

more than 10,000 square feet. Timing: Construction starts fall 2021

Construction starts fall 2021 Quote: “Every aspect of this redesign will be infused with meaning, to honour Indigenous ways of knowing, learning and being. Everything has a purpose. Nothing is random,” Krische said.

Somerville House student space: Retrofit from hallway beside Lucy’s eatery into open indoor space

Purpose/vision: Create new indoor student hub in the heart of campus where people can gather, eat, study

Create new indoor student hub in the heart of campus where people can gather, eat, study Features: Interior walls to be removed to create large common space, large lounge, three private study rooms; full accessible space including seating, ramps, washrooms and an elevator that provides access to all three floors, including to the Great Hall; Lucy’s eatery to be updated and other, more diverse food options to be added

Interior walls to be removed to create large common space, large lounge, three private study rooms; full accessible space including seating, ramps, washrooms and an elevator that provides access to all three floors, including to the Great Hall; Lucy’s eatery to be updated and other, more diverse food options to be added Architect: Cornerstone Architecture

Timing: Construction to be completed fall 2021

Construction to be completed fall 2021 Quote: “I don’t think we have a lot of under-utilized space like this at Western. We’re taking this space out of the 1970s and I think people will love what this is becoming,” Krische said.

“I don’t think we have a lot of under-utilized space like this at Western. We’re taking this space out of the 1970s and I think people will love what this is becoming,” Krische said. Take a virtual tour:

D.B. Weldon Library: major renovation

Purpose/Vision: Update and renew space to meet current and future learning needs; a place that recognizes and enables collaborative, multi-resource learning

Update and renew space to meet current and future learning needs; a place that recognizes and enables collaborative, multi-resource learning Features: New learning commons; updated mechanical, electrical systems; staff room

New learning commons; updated mechanical, electrical systems; staff room Architect: Perkins+Will, Cornerstone Architecture

Timing: Phase 1 to be finished fall 2021 This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Open Spaces and beautification: sustainability and beautification

Purpose/Vision: Builds on Western’s Open Space Strategy to accommodate future growth on campus while making campus more friendly to and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. More memorable, welcoming, beautiful, functional, safe, sustainable public spaces that embed stewardship into the landscape; gateways that bring people into Western and send Western out into the world.

Builds on Western’s Open Space Strategy to accommodate future growth on campus while making campus more friendly to and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. More memorable, welcoming, beautiful, functional, safe, sustainable public spaces that embed stewardship into the landscape; gateways that bring people into Western and send Western out into the world. Features: Unified look throughout outdoor studying, gathering, pedestrian spaces, with paving stones and benches at existing Kent Walk plaza in front of University College as template; new welcome plaza at base of University College Hill; McIntosh plaza and Kent rain garden in front of Physics and Astronomy Building; Oxford Square at north corner of Social Sciences Building; Talbot Music walkway between the Music Building and International and Graduate Affairs Building.

Unified look throughout outdoor studying, gathering, pedestrian spaces, with paving stones and benches at existing Kent Walk plaza in front of University College as template; new welcome plaza at base of University College Hill; McIntosh plaza and Kent rain garden in front of Physics and Astronomy Building; Oxford Square at north corner of Social Sciences Building; Talbot Music walkway between the Music Building and International and Graduate Affairs Building. Timing: Consultation on University College Hill plans to start in fall 2021.

Consultation on University College Hill plans to start in fall 2021. Quote: “The open space transformation is massive and, when it’s done, campus is going be a different place. There will be a cohesive look to our open spaces, one that’s so much more welcoming while still honouring the natural beauty of campus,” said Lynn Logan.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Construction map identifying locations and timing for main projects, and for other projects through summer and into fall.