In an era of rapid change, Ivey Business School has unveiled a new chapter in its journey: Bold Ambition, a forward-looking vision designed to reimagine experiential business learning for the world.

Described by dean Julian Birkinshaw as an evolution of Ivey’s legacy, Bold Ambition doubles down on its renowned case-based, immersive learning approach while expanding access and adaptability to meet technological advances and the changing needs of students.

“This isn’t about rewriting who we are – it’s about extending our impact globally by empowering more learners in more places, with tools and insights designed for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Birkinshaw, who joined Ivey in August 2024. “At Ivey, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of business education. Bold Ambition drives us to create even greater impact. It’s more than a vision – it’s a promise. A promise to lead, to innovate and to make business education a catalyst for positive change.”

Responding to a changing world

Bold Ambition builds on the momentum of Ivey Next, the 2022 strategic framework that redefined its mission through six key goals: advance thought leadership, innovate student experience, develop global citizens, support lifelong learning, foster an iclusive culture and strengthen organizational agility.

While preserving these foundational goals, the new strategy tackles the major shifts transforming higher education, from artificial intelligence (AI) and global disruptions to the growing demand for flexible, multi-format learning.

At the heart of the initiative is a powerful vision: To reimagine experiential business learning for the world.

“Reimagining experiential business learning means maintaining the rigour of our case method while adapting how, where and when we deliver it,” said Birkinshaw.

“From AI-enhanced education to hybrid formats and more inclusive program design, we are extending our reach to more people in more places, including underserved and emerging markets.” – Ivey dean Julian Birkinshaw

Values at the core

Bold Ambition is also firmly grounded in Ivey’s core values – integrity, community, inclusivity and courage – and aligns with its overarching purpose: Inspiring leaders for a sustainable and prosperous world.

Ivey recently announced its action plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2034, a sustainability pledge that aligns with its deep sense of environmental responsibility and Western’s overarching goals to become a net-zero campus.

“While Bold Ambition introduces a new vision and set of priorities, it does not replace or shift our values. As we take on new initiatives and broaden our reach, these values become even more important in guiding how we lead, collaborate and make decisions,” said Birkinshaw.

He compares Bold Ambition to a twin-engine aircraft, one engine representing Ivey’s established excellence in experiential learning, the other driving technological innovation and transformation.

“Together, they keep us resilient and ready for whatever’s ahead,” he said.

The four strategic priorities driving Bold Ambition

Transform Experiential Learning – Leverage digital innovation to make experiential learning more accessible and impactful for learners worldwide.

Open More Pathways – Expand access to Ivey learning for motivated and capable learners regardless of background, life stage or geography.

Create Insights that Matter – Prioritize research on the critical issues facing the world today and make it accessible to learners, business leaders and policy-makers around the world.

Expand Global Impact – Broaden Ivey’s global reach by sharing research, teaching methods and insights with learners and educators worldwide.

From ambition to action

Ivey is implementing Bold Ambition in strategic phases – some already underway, others planned for the near future – to align with its capacity and ensure meaningful impact. Progress will be measured through specific metrics focused on reach, innovation, inclusion and global recognition.

Birkinshaw says as the plan moves from bold ambition to bold action, its success depends on the commitment of the Ivey community – faculty, staff, students and alumni – to bring it to life.

“We envision a future for Ivey where our alumni, students, faculty and staff are agents of positive change – leaders with strong character; ready, willing and able to take on society’s biggest challenges. In doing so, Ivey is not only reaffirming its role as Canada’s leading business school, but expanding its presence on the global stage,” he said.

“That’s the promise of Bold Ambition: to transform learning, empower future leaders and shape a better world through business education that emphasizes experiential learning, critical thinking, and innovative business practices.”