It was a big year for Western. From life-changing research discoveries to awards to athletic accomplishments, 2024 offered many reasons to celebrate. Western students, staff, faculty and alumni drove impact at home and abroad.

Western News is marking the end of 2024 by sharing a look back at a key milestone in each month of the year:

JANUARY: Western named one of Southwestern Ontario’s best employers

The first-ever list of Southwestern Ontario’s top employers was released, with Western one of four workplaces in London, Ont. to be featured. The resources and benefits offered to staff – including educational and professional development opportunities, strong benefit and pension plans and wellness programming – earned the university a spot on the list of 40 Southwestern Ontario companies or organizations.

FEBRUARY: Mustangs win double banner for the first time at OUA Track & Field Championships

The men’s and women’s track and field teams earned provincial titles at the OUA Championships. It was a historic sweep, the first dual gold for both teams and the first provincial championship for Western Mustangs track and field in more than 20 years.

MARCH: Western draws top number of Early Researcher Awards

Ten Western scholars won Early Researcher Awards, tying the highest number granted at any university in Ontario. Western’s recipients were psychology professor Lindsay Bodell, education professor Emma Duerden, chemistry professors Marcus Drover and Yolanda Hedberg, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professors Jibran Khokhar and Taylor Schmitz, engineering professors Daniel Langohr and Reza Najafi, occupational therapy professor Carrie Anne Marshall and kinesiology professor Eva Pila.

APRIL: The science of the solar eclipse

Western experts offered tips and tricks to enjoy the biggest solar phenomenon of the year – a spectacular, rare solar eclipse. Physics and astronomy professor Jan Cami, director of the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory, shared his expertise ahead of the eclipse. “You will take the experience with you for the rest of your life,” he said.

MAY: Western researchers’ breakthrough paves way for ALS cure

A breakthrough in ALS research drew excitement from researchers, patients and families around the world. Dr. Michael Strong and his team made a groundbreaking discovery uncovering a potential path toward a cure for ALS.

JUNE: Indigenous learning bundles lead Western to ‘triple crown’ of higher ed awards

A program to share Indigenous knowledge in classes across Western received the 2024 D2L Innovation Award in Teaching and Learning, leading the university to a rare triple win. In addition to the award recognizing Maatookiiying gaa-miinigoowiziying (also known as Sharing Our Gifts), Western professor Nicole Campbell won the 3M National Teaching Fellowship and student Allison Pert earned the 3M National Student Fellowship.

JULY: Western at the Olympics

As the world trained its eyes on Paris, France for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, Western athletes, coaches and scholars shared their academic and personal journeys. Throughout the Games, Western News highlighted athletes and alumni as they competed on the world stage. Back at home, faculty members and Olympians shared their insights on the unifying power of sport.

AUGUST: International Orientation welcomes Western students to new school, new country

Western International launched its month-long international orientation programming, organized by master’s students Shagun Singh and Wajd Abuzaid, to support students and families. Nearly 2,000 international students and their parents and supporters arrived on campus for the start of the academic year.

SEPTEMBER: Western celebrates opening of Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The new Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation officially opened its doors to innovators across campus on Homecoming weekend. Western’s first net-zero energy building, it also boasts the largest maker space in Canada open to all students from all faculties.

OCTOBER: Western launches Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory

The Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory (CSSL) launched at Western, fuelled by a $20-million investment from ImpactWX. The CSSL will be the authoritative source for severe thunderstorm data and research in the country, with the goal of improving the safety and well-being of all Canadians.

NOVEMBER: Western researchers unlocking secrets to healthy aging

Western researcher Angela Roberts and collaborators in the international SuperAging Research Initiative shared their insights into “SuperAgers.” Their work focuses on a growing number of those over 80 who have memory abilities at least as good as those in their 50s and 60s.

DECEMBER: ‘For the betterment of all:’ Western launches strategic plan to guide equity, diversity, inclusion, decolonization and accessibility work

A new strategic plan for equity, diversity, inclusion, decolonization and accessibility – Advancing Inclusive Excellence – launched at Western. The plan provides a roadmap to help the university promote greater belonging, ensuring everyone in the campus community can reach their full potential.