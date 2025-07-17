Western has been named one of Canada’s best employers for company culture, according to the Forbes’ list of 200 organizations ranked.

“This recognition reflects our university’s collaborative culture – with all our employees working together across disciplines and departments to spark innovation, enrich learning and support our ambitious goals,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “’People, community and culture’ is one of three pillars in our strategic plan – reminding us that Western is not just a collection of buildings but a community of people energized to make a difference.”

The Forbes’ list recognizes organizations with a reputation for “fostering exceptional internal culture that is truly valued by employees.”

Western placed 142 out of 200 companies and was one of 19 universities to be ranked.

The 2025 winners were determined through an independent survey of more than 40,000 Canada-based employees from all industry sectors, working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. Statista R conducted the research, and their analysis relied on direct employee feedback, peer recommendations and key performance indicators related to culture and workplace excellence.

“Western’s culture is shaped by the people who bring it to life. Every day, individuals across campus bring their talents, knowledge and creativity to create the Western experience and drive meaningful impact. It’s an ecosystem that is interconnected and made stronger by everyone’s contributions,” Shepard said.

The Western “ecosystem” is a shared commitment around three core areas: ensuring student success, advancing the university’s research mission and delivering exceptional campus operations and services. During the academic year more than 14,000 employees, including student staff, work together toward these shared goals.

Foundational in this work is Western’s commitments and progress on equity, diversity, inclusion, Decolonization and accessibility.

A ‘students first’ approach

Whether they work in academic advising, food services or facilities management, staff across campus share a common goal: supporting students.

“Staff within our campus eateries and 12 student residences interact with and support our students every day. They care deeply and bring a level of comfort to our students, many of whom are living away from home for the first time,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services.

Alleyne is also quick to point out that staff across almost every faculty and department step up to volunteer at key times throughout the academic calendar. Each year hundreds of faculty and staff assist during Orientation Week, Homecoming and Convocation, helping students, their families and alumni.

“Our care hub tents set up across campus are where faculty and staff volunteers assist students, many in first year, with their physical and mental health, as well as other needs. The students are always deeply appreciative of the support and volunteers often comment that they met new colleagues and had a rewarding experience,” said Alleyne.

Collaboration key to achieving research impact

Western’s research profile is supported by lab technicians, grant coordinators, safety officers and program administrators who shape the processes that turn ideas into discoveries.

At Western’s world-class facilities like the Wind Engineering Energy and Environment (WINDEEE) research facility and the Imaging Pathogens for Knowledge Translation (ImPaKT) lab, and across nearly 500 other labs, staff maintain equipment, ensure safety protocols and coordinate multi-partner collaborations.

“Whether it’s by helping develop grant proposals, supporting graduate students and postdoctoral scholars or ensuring research initiatives operate smoothly and safely, staff are core partners in our research success,” said Penny Pexman, vice-president (research). “Building a culture of innovation takes a team effort and we’re fortunate at Western to have so many colleagues driven by a mission to support, and have, impact.”

Delivering exceptional services across campus

From advising and administrative support to facilities management, sports and recreation and wellness services, staff from all corners of the university ensure students have access to the resources, environments and guidance they need to thrive, said Jane O’Brien, associate vice-president (human resources).

“Their work behind the scenes – maintaining safe, welcoming spaces, delivering timely services and enhancing student life – enables faculty to teach and students to learn and grow,” O’Brien said.

More than 100 buildings spread across nearly 500 hectares make Western one of the largest postsecondary campuses in Canada. Maintaining that scale demands precision and coordination, adjusting to the rhythms of the academic year and the demands of the Canadian climate.

Supporting career development at Western

Supporting employees in their work means offering opportunities for learning and professional development, as well as benefits that address health, wellness and retirement planning. Western provides training to help employees adapt to a digital-first environment, access to mental health supports, a pension plan and recognition programs for outstanding contributions.

“One of the most important aspects of any workplace culture is creating a true sense of belonging – that feeling of knowing that what you’re creating as a collective is more impactful than any individual,” said O’Brien. “Whether through regular staff and leader learning days or recognition events, connection is key to employees feeling engaged.”

This new Forbes recognition builds on Western’s earlier 2025 honour as one of Southwestern Ontario’s top employers for the second year running. In late 2024, the university was also recognized by Forbes as one of Canada’s top 200 employers for diversity.