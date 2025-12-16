It was a year marked by momentum at Western.

Punctuated by standout research achievements, community and industry partnerships and global impact, the Western community demonstrated excellence throughout 2025.

Students, staff, faculty and alumni drove impact and advanced the university’s priorities in a big way. Across campus and around the world, Western delivered breakthroughs and set the stage for an ambitious year ahead.

Western News reflects on just a few of the big moments from the last 12 months:

Alumni achievement on the world stage

Western graduate and long-time faculty member in the department of economics, Peter Howitt, MA’69, received the Nobel Prize in Economics. The honour marked a milestone moment – and celebration – that reflects the global influence of Western scholars.

A grand collaboration for the world

Western unveiled its most ambitious fundraising and alumni engagement effort to date, the $1-billion All in Campaign designed to fuel innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

Three outstanding alumni lead the campaign as co-chairs, mobilizing energy and potential.

Global recognition

Western’s strength as a research leader, sustainability champion and welcoming workplace was reflected in a series of strong national and international rankings in 2025. The university was among the top one per cent of institutions worldwide by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for Sustainability and the Center for World University Rankings.

Western placed third in Canada in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and also maintained its gold STARS rating – plus its highest-ever score – under a new, more rigorous assessment.

The wide range of rankings highlight Western’s success in sustainability, entrepreneurship and building a strong, supportive culture on campus. The university was among the top 50 institutions recognized by PitchBook for the success of their alumni entrepreneurs. The Ivey Business School also secured national distinction, ranking first in Canada for high-impact business research by the Financial Times.

Western was one of the top 200 Canadian organizations with a strong company culture, as determined by Forbes, and earned a place among Southwestern Ontario’s Top Employers for the second consecutive year. Only five London, Ont. workplaces made the regional list.

Strengthening community connections

Western and Kettle and Stony Point First Nation worked to bring home a small collection of cultural and geological marvels. The rematriation of the kettles, also known as Thunderbird eggs, marked a significant moment for many Indigenous community members.

From community outreach that connected students with seniors, to historical artifacts that inspired a sold-out musical, Western students, staff and faculty shared their skills outside campus, too.

Inclusion and giving back were demonstrated priorities for Western students.

Advancing research excellence, driving impact

Western broke ground on the new $44-million Pathogen Research Centre, a state-of-the-art hub poised to drive innovation in infectious disease prevention and response. Much of the university’s work through the Global Virus Network – Western became Canada’s first centre of excellence in 2025 – will be led by researchers at the Pathogen Research Centre.

A new collaboration between Western and McMaster granted researchers across both universities shared access to cutting-edge facilities, strengthening the research ecosystem and accelerating interdisciplinary collaborations.

To bolster its research network, a major investment in doctoral and postdoctoral support underscored Western’s commitment to attracting and empowering top global talent, strengthening research capacity across disciplines.

Inspiring student success

From international learning opportunities to a double national title for the men’s and women’s track and field teams, Western students pushed boundaries and outperformed their peers.

Thousands of Western undergraduate students participated in experiential learning – hands-on opportunities to gain practical work experiences – in 2025, including internships, education abroad and entrepreneurship.

Student founders created incredible new companies, designing products to suit a range of needs, including equipping horse owners with a specialized blanket and building a plant care device that measures moisture, sunlight and temperature.

From alumni achievements to research excellence to unique student journeys, Western’s success in 2025 paves the way for a strong 2026.

